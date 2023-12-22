4 Star free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be chasing in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Mike Evans
It seems a lot of Atlanta Falcons fans are set on Tee Higgins landing with the team before the start of the 2024 season. While that would be a great fit at first glance there are the obvious concerns of failing to bring Chase or Burrow with him. The receiver is beyond talented but has been a part of a great offense perhaps Atlanta's safer move is adding a receiver proven in the midst of dysfunction.
If the Falcons are going to draft a quarterback there would be no better gift than spending the saved cap space on Mike Evans. Whether it is Jameis Winston, Tom Brady, Mike Glennon, Josh McCown, or Ryan Fitzpatrick all Evans does is find ways to make life easier on his quarterback.
That trend has continued with Baker Mayfield this season and Evans doesn't appear to have lost a step. Atlanta should be careful about the longevity of the contract but there is zero question they should be in on Mike Evans.
Evans stretches the field and takes the pressure off of Drake London at the position. This gives a young or veteran quarterback the options of Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Mike Evans, Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Jonnu Smith. Even in Arthur Smith's offense that should be more than enough for a capable signal caller.