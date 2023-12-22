4 Star free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be chasing in 2024
By Nick Halden
4. Chase Young
The obvious issue here is whether or not Chase Young fits the type of player that Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons want to target. However, you have a player who is likely going to have to sign a one-year prove-it deal. Young has the upside still to be one of the best pass rushers in this league.
The fact that Washington gave up on him so soon is a bit of a concern but not enough to not consider the fit. Young isn't a great run defender and will far too often go outside of his assignments. That and the injury are the reasons that Young is going to likely have to look for a prove-it deal.
Terry Fontenot has been very careful the types of players that he brings into Atlanta. For this reason, this fit is the least likely of the four. However, with the team's desperation for an edge rusher and his high upside, it has to be considered at least a possibility moving into the off-season.