4 Star free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing
1. Leonard Floyd
The Atlanta Falcons have taken huge steps in improving the pass rush by signing Kaden Elliss and David Onyemata while bringing back Lorenzo Carter. Elliss is a solid option off the edge while Onyemata should solidify the inside of the defensive line paired with Grady Jarrett.
Still, the Falcons could use a pass-rushing boost, and looking at the possible fits vs. expected cost Floyd is the best fit. While Floyd was paired with Aaron Donald the Rams' defensive line took a huge step back across the board and Leonard managed to remain productive.
Floyd is an established edge rusher who along with Kaden, Carter, and Arnold Ebiketie would give the Falcons a great rotation at both edge positions. Ebiketie could prove to be a productive starter, however, the edge rusher is in year two and will need time to develop.
Adding a player like Floyd helps both Atlanta's short-term production and their ability to develop their current edge rushers. Floyd has finished with at least 9.0 sacks in each of the last three seasons and has 103 career quarterback hits and 54 tackles for loss.
Floyd isn't just a great pass-rushing option but a solid run defender for an edge player and would fit well into what Ryan Nielsen is building in Atlanta.