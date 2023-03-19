4 Star free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing
2. Odell Beckham Jr.
In all likelihood Beckham is going to be well out of Atlanta's price range, however, clearly, the team needs help at receiver and their choices are Beckham or choosing between a myriad of aging veterans.
Adding 1-2 veterans and looking to add to the position in the draft remains the most likely path for the Falcons.
It has been so long since Beckham was actually a productive player in this league that Atlanta's interest in him should be extremely selective. Only if the market is reasonable for a thirty-year-old receiver coming off of a serious ACL injury should Atlanta chase Odell as a starter in the offense.
His potential and the attention surrounding Odell are likely to push his market out of Atlanta's comfort zone. However, you have to at least consider Beckham with Atlanta's issues at the position and their need to set Desmond Ridder up for success.
Behind a strong offensive line with Beckham, Patterson, Allgeier, Pitts, and London as the primary weapons Ridder would have to be a complete bust not to run a consistent offensive attack.
Beckham's last good season was in 2019 with the Browns when the veteran finished the year with 1,035 yards and 4 touchdowns.