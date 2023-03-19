4 Star free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing
3. Shaquill Griffin
The Atlanta Falcons' approach at this point in free agency is simply searching for potential bargain deals whether that is for potential starters or depth pieces. Early in free agency, Terry Fontenot put Atlanta in a great position by adding enough pieces that the Falcons can sit back and wait on the right deals to present themselves or add to positions of need in the draft.
With Isaiah Oliver now gone the Falcons need another option at corner. Dee Alford showed enough to be given a chance to earn a starting role but Atlanta still needs to add veteran depth. Casey Hayward seems locked into his roster spot but in his mid-thirties, after a serious injury, there is a real reason for concern at what level the veteran can play at.
Griffin is a great potential buy-low opportunity giving the Falcons a great secondary with Terrell, Bates, Alford, Hayward, and Griffin all locked into contributing roles.
Putting Griffin into the mix at corner should allow the Falcons to feel the secondary is complete with the defense only needing another edge rusher to feel they are ready to progress in year one under Ryan Nielsen. Aside from Griffin, Marcus Peters and Rock Ya-Sin are interesting options at the position for Atlanta.