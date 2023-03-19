4 Star free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing
4. Justin Houston
If the Falcons prefer to allow their young edge rushers to continue to develop and have larger roles than they would if Atlanta added a player like Leonard Floyd the team will still need veteran rotational options. Justin Houston fits that description perfectly and could be a great mentor for Arnold Ebiketie.
Houston has finished with at least 8.0 sacks or more in five of the last six years speaking to the consistency despite playing for three different teams during that time. Houston could be the veteran edge rusher Nielsen was used to having in New Orleans in Cam Jordan.
Justin is in year thirteen of his career and is still a very productive player in this league. It is the perfect fit for the Falcons adding both a mentor and a player they can expect to get to the quarterback consistently when he is on the field. Houston has 111.5 career sacks spending the first decade of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs before spending time with the Colts and Ravens.
Houston is orginally from Statesboro Georgia and played his college career with the Georgia Bulldogs. Bringing the veteran home for the final chapter of his career makes sense for both sides and completes Atlanta's defensive line.