4 Stats that prove QB Matt Ryan can still be a starter in the NFL
Matt Ryan has 12 million reasons to not retire after he officially announced he would join CBS Sports. If he retires, then he loses out on a lot of money that the Colts owe him after releasing him. So while it seems unlikely that he will get back in pads, there is still substantial proof that he can be a quality starting quarterback in the NFL.
Matt Ryan had a disastrous season with a disastrous Indianapolis Colts team. It was hard to watch and the organization attempted to blame Ryan (twice) only to find out that the problem was rooted deep in their roster.
Most fans are saying that he is washed up and completely incapable of leading an NFL offense but these four stats would say otherwise.
1. Matt Ryan had the 10th-highest on-target % and the 10th-lowest bad throw % in the NFL
Most people will be shocked to hear that Matt Ryan had the 10th-highest percentage of on-target passes while also having the 10th-lowest percentage of bad throws.
His on-target percentage of 76.7% was tied with Tua Tagovailoa and was higher than guys like Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, etc.
Ryan's bad throw percentage of 13.5% was better than Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, and Lamar Jackson, among others.
Matt Ryan was not a bad passer and these two stats show it. He is a player who can deliver an accurate pass to any wide receiver in the NFL.