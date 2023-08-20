4 Takeaways for Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons in preseason week 2
Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons first string offense was sharp and precise in limited action
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons ended the second game of their preseason tied with the Bengals at 13 in what continues to be an encouraging preseason. The defense looks greatly improved as is the coaching with Ryan Nielsen engaged late into the game. You can't tell that this is preseason action from the energy that this coaching staff is bringing from the start to the finish of these practice games.
Bijan Robinson continued to fuel the belief that he is in for a monster rookie season piling up 26 combined yards in his lone drive on the field. Robinson took his first carry for an impressive gain and was one missed tackle away from making a house call.
It is easy to see how electric and elusive the rookie will be in the 2023 season for a team with an already strong rushing attack. While taking a running back in the top ten is a risky decision in Arthur Smith's system it will prove to be the right move by season's end.
The focus, however, will be on Atlanta's quarterback who played one drive before heading back to the bench. Putting together some great snaps Ridder clearly gave reasons to believe he is a viable starter for the 2023 season.