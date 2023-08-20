4 Takeaways for Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons in preseason week 2
Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons first string offense was sharp and precise in limited action
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder was the best quarterback on the field on Friday night
Having watched the game through twice what your eyes will tell you clearly is that Desmond Ridder looked like the best quarterback on the field for either side. Logan Woodside without question had a great final drive and could have thrown the game-winning touchdown if not for a drop. However, it is important to factor in the degree of difficulty and who Woodside was playing against.
There is also the fact that Ridder flashed his athleticism using it to the Falcons' advantage. Ridder scrambled for seven yards something the quarterback will need to do more often in the 2023 season. Whether it was the scramble or the throw to Drake London the first Atlanta drive had plenty of moments to choose from that stood out.
Ridder looked like the starter he is supposed to be playing among a group of backup quarterbacks. While the drive may not have finished the way Atlanta hoped it was a building block to use heading into the season.
Desmond finished the night going 7/9 for 80 passing yards, 7 rushing yards, and an interception. One that needs to be watched and not simply counted as a mistake