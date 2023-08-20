4 Takeaways for Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons in preseason week 2
Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons first string offense was sharp and precise in limited action
By Nick Halden
2. Is Scotty Miller really Desmond Ridder's third option at receiver?
This was a rough showing for Scotty Miller a player that needed to do very little during camp and the preseason to lock up the third receiver role. Take away the red zone pick and focus on the rest of Miller's snaps and there is reason to question his status moving forward with the team.
If there is one clear takeaway from the receiver position it is fans feeling far better about Mack Hollins as the second option and even more alarmed at the lack of depth behind him. Let's focus on the goalline play that ended Ridder's night with an interception. There was an argument for DPI and this play isn't fully on Scotty Miller. However, the veteran tipping the ball up into the air and into the hands of a Bengals defender is fully indicative of the type of night the receiver had.
Ridder throw a dot to his veteran receiver that should have been a key play and instead, it ended a great drive with an interception that isn't on Desmond.
Scotty Miller really needs a great final week of camp and a strong preseason finale to secure his spot. With plenty of veteran targets still on the market, it is hard to imagine Atlanta doesn't add to the position at some point.