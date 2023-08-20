4 Takeaways for Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons in preseason week 2
Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons first string offense was sharp and precise in limited action
By Nick Halden
3. Desmond Ridder badly needs the starting offensive line to stay healthy
While this is somewhat of a blanket statement for all quarterbacks in Atlanta's case it cannot be stressed enough. Taylor Heinicke isn't getting any excuses for the inconsistent level of play he put on the field against the Bengals. However, there is no denying that the veteran quarterback wasn't helped by poor offensive line play with a steep drop-off as Atlanta brought in more backups after Ridder left the field.
If there is one concern for Ridder and the Falcons aside from the receiver position it is any serious injury to this offensive line. Matthew Bergeron looked great at left guard but clearly, the team now cannot afford for even one starter to miss any real time.
Who is the swing tackle or reliable guard that will step in if there is an injury? Watching the game back last night the biggest concern is obviously the tackle position though there is concern at guard as well. We have watched Arthur Smith's system in year one without a stable offensive line and know how ugly it can get.
If the Falcons make a move in free agency aside from bringing in a third option at receiver it should be to bring in a reliable backup that will give Ridder a chance if there is an injury.