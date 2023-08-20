4 Takeaways for Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons in preseason week 2
Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons first string offense was sharp and precise in limited action
By Nick Halden
4. Desmond Ridder is going to surprise a lot of fans and pundits this season
The loudest criticism throughout camp and the preseason thus far has been Ridder throwing the ball past the sticks. Never mind that Ridder has shown in meaningful games he is capable of making these throws, however, there is now new tape that proves Desmond can consistently make any throw that this offense will ask of him.
Desmond Ridder looked comfortable and confident in this offense and clearly has grown over the last year. Early throws to Kyle Pitts, Mack Hollins, and Drake London flashed the ability that this offense has and gave even more reason for fans to be excited heading into week one.
Ridder has taken quite a bit of heat this off-season both from sports media and within Atlanta's own fanbase. If Friday's preview is any indication we are in for a long season of Desmond Ridder proving a lot of people wrong about his ceiling and how far this offense can go under the second-year starter.
It is important to point out that this point isn't being drawn from one preseason drive alone but from having watched Ridder's consistent growth over the last year with this drive serving as confirmation of just how great this offense can be.