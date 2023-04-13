4 Teams ahead of the Atlanta Falcons clearly drafting a quarterback
2. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans fumbling away the first overall pick in the draft just speaks to where this franchise is as a whole. After being run into the ground and parting ways with DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt, and Deshaun Watson they have been unable to recover. For a quarterback, this has to be one of the few teams you don't want calling your name in the first round.
It seems likely that either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud will be the next Texans quarterback with Davis Mills clearly not being an answer any longer.
These are the first two picks in the draft with zero chance of a team moving into either role considering the importance of the picks to both franchises. Atlanta doesn't need a quarterback but even if they did this isn't the year to make a move at the position with the best two prospects off the board in the first two picks in a weak class.
Only Stroud and Young really project as long-term NFL starters and both players should be off the board long before Atlanta's number is called with two more teams in front of them that are clearly going to target a starting quarterback.