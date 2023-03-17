4 Teams Julio Jones could continue his career with
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City has lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to the New England Patriots and Mecole Hardman seems as good as gone, so they have a need at the position. They may have some young talent but they lack any proven talent.
The Chiefs are also, clearly, in 'win-now mode' which would make for an attractive destination for Julio Jones. It may just be the redo of what he thought he was getting when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a year ago. Despite a playoff appearance, things did not work out for Julio in Tampa but I guarantee, things would turn out differently with the Chiefs.
You also have to go right back to the fact that Julio Jones is the perfect leader for guys like Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and even Justyn Ross. The Chiefs would be the most attractive spot for Julio as well.