4 Teams Julio Jones could continue his career with
3. San Francisco 49ers
This connection is obvious; when Julio Jones had his best year in 2015 when Kyle Shanahan was his offensive coordinator. Now Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the 49ers but you didn't need me to tell you that.
The 49ers were also one of the teams that were rumored to be interested in Julio when the Falcons granted his trade request back in 2021. The Titans ended up landing him but the 49ers, two years later, might still be interested.
The 49ers already have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings, but Shanahan has already shown a willingness to bring players in who he coached in Atlanta (Tevin Coleman, Mohammed Sanu, etc.). The 49ers should definitely be monitored if the legend receiver doesn't hang his cleats up.