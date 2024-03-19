4 Teams that should have outbid the Falcons for Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
1. San Francisco 49ers
If there is one team clearly above the Atlanta Falcons and the rest of the NFC it is San Francisco. The team made the Super Bowl and for the second time lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Yes, Brock Purdy has been impressive and poised, but what would Kirk Cousins look like in Kyle's offense? It is hard to imagine him as anything but an upgrade over Purdy.
Those who simply look at the numbers don't understand how much this system is elevating the quarterback. Consider the difference for Matt Ryan in the 2016 season compared to the following year. It took Ryan from a good franchise quarterback to the league's MVP.
It would have a similar result for Kirk Cousins and could prove to be the missing piece for the 49ers. Whether it is Jimmy G. or Brock Purdy when the team has attempted to make a run it is always the offense that seems to come up short. This is what happens when you take average quarterbacks and put them in a great system with elite weapons. Cousins is the ultimate game manager and with Kyle's system that would have been more than enough to win it all.