4 Teams that should have outbid the Falcons for Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers answer to fixing their broken offense was to hire Arthur Smith as the OC and jettison both of their quarterbacks bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Imagine the numbers that George Pickens could put up with Kirk Cousins as his primary quarterback. However that would require Arthur Smith using as Pickens as something other than a lead blocker.
For Pittsburgh, you're in a division with three teams that all have valid arguments at being better than you. Look at what Cleveland's roster just did without Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens made it all the way to the AFC Championship while it seems only Joe Burrow knows how to take down Patrick Mahomes.
The Steelers needed to do something drastic to have a chance at feeling like they could win in this division. Landing Kirk Cousins would put them in the AFC conversation. While they wouldn't be favored Cousins makes them a viable team when you consider Mike Tomlin's history and leadership.
You would also have one of the league's best defenses to lean on, one that would often be far better due to a quarterback that can keep the offense on the field.