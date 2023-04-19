4 Teams who could reunite Falcons legends Matt Ryan and Julio Jones
2. The Houston Texans could reunite Matt Ryan and Julio Jones
The Houston Texans are a young team that could benefit from the presence of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.
Houston owns the second-overall pick and is primed to land a quarterback—seemingly Bryce Young out of Alabama (Julio's alma matter). Matt Ryan could be an excellent mentor for Young.
Then you look at their wide receiver situation and they have some young guys with John Metchie (who could be back soon and he also went to Alabama) and Nico Collins. Houston does have veterans at the position, but it definitely wouldn't hurt to add one of the best to ever do it
New head coach DeMeco Ryans came from the 49ers who had Kyle Shanahan as their head coach. The Texans hired Bobby Slowik who will run a similar offense to the one that Matt Ryan won an MVP.
It would be a great opportunity for the two veterans to mentor other players and join a system they are familiar with.