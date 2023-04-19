4 Teams who could reunite Falcons legends Matt Ryan and Julio Jones
4. The New England Patriots could reunite Matt Ryan and Julio Jones
Oh, speaking of the 2016 season, here are the enemies from that year—the New England Patriots. Things change so quickly in the NFL, both the representatives from Super Bowl LI haven't had the greatest success recently.
It has been clear that Bill Belichick doesn't have much faith in Mac Jones. Belichick is seemingly looking for a new quarterback while Robert Kraft continues to defend the former Alabama quarterback.
With that being said, Belichick is the team's general manager, so he might be able to convince Kraft to bring in the quarterback and wide receiver duo that should have beat them back in February of 2017. Ryan would help steer their future quarterback in the right direction while Julio Jones does the same in the receivers' room.
Belichick has also always been a big fan of Julio Jones and has a track record of bringing in older receivers.
