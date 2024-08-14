4 Teams wishing they had signed Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
1. Minnesota Vikings
If Kirk Cousins had known the Falcons were going to draft Michael Penix Jr. how different might the offseason look for the Vikings? Yes, you have reason to be excited about a healthy Justin Jefferson and rookie Dallas Turner. However, any Vikings fan truly excited for Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback is in denial as to where this team is.
With Cousins and a capable coaching staff, you have reason to have playoff hopes. Without the veteran quarterback, this is the 4th best team in the division. The Lions aren't going anywhere and have arguably the best young talent in the NFC. A team would take offense to that argument resides in your division as well with the Packers' memorable playoff upset and late-season surge.
Add in the Caleb Williams hype train and this team has the 4th best quarterback and offense within the division. It shouldn't be particularly close either no matter who ends up winning the quarterback battle if McCarthy can return.
For Vikings fans who still believe it was time to move past Cousins wait until you're a few weeks into watching Darnold. It won't take long for fans to realize how much Cousins did for this team.