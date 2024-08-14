4 Teams wishing they had signed Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
2. Las Vegas Raiders
Sharing a division with Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and Andy Reid would suggest a level of urgency at the quarterback position. The Raiders had a late surge at the end of the season and a coach they believe in. Adams is still one of the best receivers in football and you have an edge rusher in the conversation for the best in the game.
Las Vegas has a lot of pieces but is in a brutal division and lacks the most important one. The Raiders appearing content with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew is mystifying. Neither quarterback is a player who is going to go out and be the reason you beat Mahomes or Herbert.
Yes, Cousins is limited but the veteran has hot streaks and moments he can beat anyone in the league. Putting Cousins on the Raiders makes them an interesting wildcard option and puts more pressure on Kansas City.
The Raiders still aren't a Super Bowl threat, but you add interest to a division that seems to be consistently gift-wrapped for the Chiefs. Cousins would have made sense for the roster and a team that is still a quarterback away from being interesting.