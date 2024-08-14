4 Teams wishing they had signed Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
3. Cleveland Browns
This one isn't even a remote possibility with the money you have tied up in Deshaun Watson. The team's questionable move continues to haunt a franchise that has been a quarterback away from contending in the AFC. Joe Flacco stepped in and provided a spark to help carry what is a very talented roster.
Pushing Baker Mayfield out continues to age poorly as Watson is overpaid and has been a far lesser quarterback. If the Browns had simply been patient either Mayfield would have figured it out or you could have landed a player like Cousins.
Many people fail to realize just how much talent is on this roster. Watson continues to hold this team back in what some might feel is karma for the decisions the team has made. If the Browns had been patient with Mayfield or put themselves in a position to take a swing at Cousins they could be in the AFC conversation.
Instead, they are left hoping that Watson is able to somehow turn back the clock and become a player that we haven't seen in nearly half a decade. Both seem very unlikely for a team that wishes they had Atlanta's stability at the position.