4 Teams wishing they had signed Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
Another AFC North team with great roster talent who seems to have no idea what they are doing on offense. Bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields is far from reassuring. The best quarterback play we have seen in the last few seasons has come from veteran Mason Rudolph who is no longer with the team.
Mike Tomlin has Pittsburgh in the mix every season and with the addition of OC Arthur Smith the team could take a step forward. They are left hoping that one of Wilson or Fields can defy what has been put on tape the past two seasons.
Kirk Cousins gives you a quarterback capable of competing with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. While not in their class your defense and coaching staff is capable of making up the difference. The team has gambled on two players that their teams gave up on in favor of less proven options. '
This is telling and should be a red flag for the offense moving into the season. Atlanta is going to get an early look at whoever wins the starting job facing their former head coach and current Steelers' OC in week one.