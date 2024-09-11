4 teams with more disheartening week 1 losses than the Falcons
The disappointment Atlanta Falcons fans felt in their week one loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was debilitating. The team came out flat on offense en route to losing to six field goals.
Nevertheless, it wasn't all bad. The defense could have played much worse and the offense, at least, scored a touchdown. Those positives outweigh the showings that these four teams had in their season debuts.
1. Carolina Panthers
Panthers get blown out 47-10 by the Saints
You don't have to look far to find a really bad team. The Atlanta Falcons are fortunate to have two games against what looks like the worst team in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers.
It didn't take long for Panthers fans to find out how the season would unfold. They immediately gave up a long touchdown and then Bryce Young threw an interception on their first offensive play. Young then threw an interception on the first drive of the second half.
The NFC South bottom-dwellers had under 200 yards of offense, three turnovers, and two turnover on downs. And it came against Derek Carr and the less-than-talented New Orleans Saints.