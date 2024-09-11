4 teams with more disheartening week 1 losses than the Falcons
The Falcons may have been bad but at least they weren't as bad as these teams.
2. Tennessee Titans
Titans choke game and lose 24-17 to Bears
Perhaps no team should be as ashamed of losing as the Tennessee Titans. They had the game in hand, all they had to do was avoid mistakes, which they did not do. They gave the game away.
Their defense balled out against the first-overall pick Caleb Williams. The prodigy could not do anything and yet he somehow snuck out with a win.
Tennessee's defense gave up two field goals and no touchdowns. The special teams had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown and then Will Levis threw an awful pick-six that cost them the game. It was about as bad of a loss as you could have.