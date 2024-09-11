4 teams with more disheartening week 1 losses than the Falcons
The Falcons may have been bad but at least they weren't as bad as these teams.
3 of 4
3. New York Giants
Daniel Jones' struggles continue as Giants lose to Vikings 28-6
On paper, the Giants appeared to be a very bad team, which they proved immediately.
It all started with their quarterback, Daniel Jones. He has not been good since he signed his extension and things don't appear to be getting any better. He threw another ugly pick-six which means he has now thrown more touchdowns to the opposition (3) than he has thrown to his team (2) since signing his contract.
Overall, the quarterback went 22/42 for 186 yards (4.4 average) with no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Meanwhile, the defense gave up 28 points to Sam Darnold. There was nothing to like about the G-Men in week one, including their uniforms.