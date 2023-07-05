4 Things that must happen for the Atlanta Falcons to win a playoff game in 2023 season
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder needs to be a top fifteen starter
The Atlanta Falcons have set up a roster that is going to be able to win a lot of games even with poor or below-average play from their quarterback. The offense is built around the running game and has two players in Kyle Pitts and Drake London that will often make plays regardless of who is starting at quarterback.
However, if the Falcons are going to truly take that next step and win or compete in a playoff game Ridder is going to have to prove to be the franchise option he is hoped to be. Despite the roster that Atlanta has built this is a quarterback-driven league and to win in the playoffs Ridder is going to have to be more than a capable starter.
Desmond has shown reason to believe he can be a top 10-15 starter and if that is the case Atlanta is a real threat to win a game or two in the playoffs at season's end. If Desmond doesn't take this step Atlanta's ceiling is making the first round due to an easy schedule and a good roster the team is still a threat to make the playoffs but will be sent home in the first round.