4 Things that must happen for the Atlanta Falcons to win a playoff game in 2023 season
By Nick Halden
2. Mack Hollins or a surprise receiver has a breakout campaign
Atlanta's roster is stacked with talent at the skill positions with Bijan Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts the primary weapons. However, if there was one concern on this roster it is the lack of a second option at receiver.
Hollins is an interesting addition but his resume doesn't give any reason to believe there will be consistent production. After Drake London, there is nothing but question marks at the position and if the Falcons are going to be a playoff contender in the 2023 season the team needs at least one surprise contributor at the position.
It could be that Patterson becomes Atlanta's second receiver with three options now in the backfield or perhaps Scotty Miller thrives in a larger role. Regardless of who steps up or if it is a trade or signing the Falcons need someone to step up.
Even in a rush-heavy offense with two solid targets at tight end, the Falcons need a second option behind London. The team either needs to make a move or Hollins or a surprise contributor will need to have a career year in Atlanta.