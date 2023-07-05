4 Things that must happen for the Atlanta Falcons to win a playoff game in 2023 season
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's pass rush lives up to expectations
Atlanta has finally built a defensive line and pass-rushing unit that should be at the worst league average in the 2023 season. This may not sound impressive but considering that Atlanta has been at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to rushing the passer over the last two years, league average would be a welcome level of production.
There is so much to love about this Atlanta pass rush with a great mix of veterans and young talent that could all benefit from a deep depth chart. Calais Campbell, Kaden Elliss, and Arnold Ebiketie are three names, in particular, to keep an early eye on when it comes to the Atlanta pass rush.
Atlanta brought back edge rusher Lorenzo Carter as well who should see his numbers improve with better depth now around him. This should be said of Grady Jarrett as well who has a great chance to set a career-high in sacks with the most help he has had in the interior through his career. So much potential for this defensive line to be great and take the pressure off the Atlanta offense.
Something we haven't often been able to say over the last decade of Atlanta football.