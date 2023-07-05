4 Things that must happen for the Atlanta Falcons to win a playoff game in 2023 season
By Nick Halden
4. Atlanta's end of game woes must end
Atlanta had the chance to beat New Orleans (twice) and choked away both chances to beat their hated rival. While this team isn't jumping out to the big leads they once did and letting them slip away there are still end-of-game concerns for the coaching staff.
Part of this issue is on the lack of talent Atlanta had and a quarterback that couldn't make plays. A part of it is coaching as well with Dean Pees and Arthur Smith both failing at times in late-game scenarios. Though Carolina choked the game back to the Falcons there is no better example than a memorable desperation heaves to D.J. Moore that should have been a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.
Atlanta now has the roster that these mistakes should no longer be happening. Atlanta has a propensity to invent ways to make games they should win tilt in the wrong direction. If that were to happen again this season consistently there is reason to wonder if Arthur Blank might consider a coaching change. It is year three for Arthur Smith and it is time to prove that this team can consistently win.