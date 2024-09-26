4 Things the Atlanta Falcons must improve as pivotal NFC South slate begins
By Nick Halden
4. Atlanta must have better coverage from their third corner
It is only one game but the Kansas City Chiefs receivers are far from the best in the league. Dee Alford was completely burnt against the Chiefs and it was obvious Patrick Mahomes was going after the slot corner. You have Kevin King and Clark Phillips sitting on your bench. Both players have given you a reason to believe they deserve a shot in the starting lineup.
Will the Falcons consider making a change or will Alford improve? Atlanta's defense must continue to be leaned on with the loss of their starting right tackle and center. With this in mind, the Falcons are going to have to make a quick decision if Alford doesn't improve.
A.J. Terrell has been solid after his Week 1 struggles and Mike Hughes has been arguably the biggest surprise of the season thus far. Give Atlanta's secondary credit for their level of play outside of one week of struggles from Terrell.
Dee Alford has consistently shown flashes throughout his Atlanta career and earned this shot to start. A shot that appears to be very much in question with the corner needing to have a big game in New Orleans to keep his starting role safe.