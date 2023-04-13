4 Top prospects that could fall the Atlanta Falcons way in the 2023 draft
1. Jalen Carter in the 1st Round
The Atlanta Falcons have strong leadership both on the coaching staff and when it comes to the veteran players on their roster. If there is any actual concerns about Carter at the next level what better landing spot than a team with Calais Campbell, Grady Jarrett, Eddie Goldman, and David Onyemata?
All experienced veterans that can help Jalen adjust to the next level. The further we get from the combine, however, the more the rumors of Carter falling in the draft seem to be just at. Jalen has an argument as the best player in his class and should be taken by any team that isn't looking strictly to add a quarterback.
Atlanta has the 8th pick in the draft with likely four quarterbacks being taken in front of them which leaves three teams that should be taking Jalen Carter. If the Falcons have a chance to add Carter there should be zero hesitation for a team that has spent their off-season rebuilding the defense and focusing in particular on adding defensive line talent and depth. Carter would have an instant impact and have plenty of veterans to lean on in staying in Georgia.