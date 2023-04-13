4 Top prospects that could fall the Atlanta Falcons way in the 2023 draft
2. Quentin Johnston Late 1st or early 2nd Round
The Falcons clearly need a second option behind Drake London at receiver and are most likely to add to the position on day two. However, if Quentin Johnston falls anywhere close to the 2nd round the Falcons have to entertain the idea of trading up for a player that would obviously fit Arthur Smith's offense and give Desmond Ridder an impressive depth chart of weapons.
Johnston, London, Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Tyler Allgeier would perfectly set Desmond Ridder up for success. If the Falcons have the chance to trade up for Quentin the team has to consider the move based on his potential.
While there isn't a top-ten talent at the receiver position this season Johnston has the chance to be an underrated prospect with surprising speed and a great ability to create after the catch. Having London, Hollins, Pitts, and Johnston all on the field at the same time would be unfair to opposing secondaries creating automatic mismatches based on the size of Atlanta's pass catchers alone.
Johnston falling out of the mid-first round is unlikely but considering the receiver class and how deep the defensive talent is this year it is completely in the realm of possibility Atlanta has the chance to add Quentin to what would be a potentially lethal offense.