4 Top prospects that could fall the Atlanta Falcons way in the 2023 draft
4. Jahmyr Gibbs 2nd Round
If teams pass on Gibbs until Atlanta's second-round pick the team shouldn't hesitate to add to a position of strength for a player that perfectly fits Arthur Smith's offense and makes far more sense than reaching for Bijan Robinson in round one. Taking a running back in the 2nd round when you need help at receiver, edge rusher, and corner is a risk, however, it is one worth taking for Gibbs.
The back would likely be a late first-round pick if not for being underrated behind Bijan Robinson. Atlanta would love Gibbs based on his ability to be a receiver out of the backfield and create big plays. His style is completely different from Tyler Allgeier or Cordarrelle Patterson the Falcons would have the perfect trio at running back for Smith with Avery Williams as the depth back and returning kicks.
Gibbs would allow Patterson to return to a utility role as well adding depth at receiver. A position that Patterson played at a high level with a capable quarterback in Matt Ryan. With Mariota gone and a better passer in Ridder starting it would be surprising not to see the Falcons add to the position and allow Patterson to return to the role he thrived in during the 2021 season.