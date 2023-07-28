4 Toughest road games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023
By Nick Halden
1. Week 3 Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions
Atlanta's four toughest road games will start in week 3 when Atlanta goes on the road to take on a Lions team that is expected to be a playoff contender. In the 2022 season, the Lions were far more entertaining than expected clearly outplaying the level of talent that was on their roster.
Jared Goff has rebounded with the Lions playing at an underrated level and giving the team what should be one of the best offensive units in the NFC. The Lions are a great early test for Atlanta and the first in what are very few tough road matchups in an easy schedule.
This is going to be one of the most underrated games of the first half of the season and deserving of a primetime spot. Two great young teams both looking to take the final steps in a long rebuild and return to playoff contention. While it is early it is within reason to consider this a potential wildcard matchup preview with the current state of the NFC.
After the Eagles and 49ers, this conference is wide open with reason to believe that the rest of last year's NFC playoff field could all suffer a bit of regression.