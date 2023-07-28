4 Toughest road games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023
By Nick Halden
2. Week 4 Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
In some ways, Atlanta gets a break in this matchup in the fact that these two teams will both travel to London. In week four the heat in Jacksonville is likely to still be playing a factor and give what is arguably the best team on Atlanta's schedule even more of an advantage.
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars deserve far more respect than they are being given this off-season and have an argument as being the biggest threat to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. This is one of the few games that the Falcons could be a big underdog against what appears to be a superior team at this point.
It will offer Atlanta fans their first look as well at former receiver Calvin Ridley with his new team. Ridley needed a change but clearly will be missed and would have been a great fit with Desmond Ridder and this version of Atlanta's offense.
If there is one road game fans decide to splurge on this season there is no better excuse than going to London to see Atlanta play one of the best young teams in the league and a great quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.