4 Toughest road games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023
By Nick Halden
3. Week 13 Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets
There are a lot of very winnable games on Atlanta's schedule before the next truly tough road game near the end of the season. The Jets collapsed at the end of the season last year due to poor quarterback play with the team searching for anything close to production from the position.
Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco all were a complete mess and the organization had enough instability. Aaron Rodgers might not be the MVP he was two seasons ago but even last year's version of Rodgers is going to win a lot of games for this talented roster.
You have elite leadership and a quarterback that isn't going to consistently hurt your team and for the Jets that's good enough to consider them a playoff contender. The problem New York is going to run into is a tough schedule and a division that has two contenders in the Dolphins and Bills.
The Atlanta game is going to be far more important to New York's season than Atlanta's when you consider the implications for both teams. New York can't afford to drop a game to the Falcons and will have a level of desperation in this matchup making it arguably Atlanta's toughest road game of the season.