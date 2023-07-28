4 Toughest road games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023
By Nick Halden
4. Week 18 Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
The only thing that could change the perspective of this game is if Atlanta has their playoff spot locked into place and opted to rest starters. Barring that this game easily makes the list considering the hate between these two teams and the want for the Saints to spoil the end of Atlanta's season.
By this point, New Orleans will have fallen out of playoff contention and Atlanta is likely to be competing for wildcard positioning. Playing in New Orleans is never easy it doesn't matter the talent or where we are in the season this is a heated rivalry that the fans and teams will show up for.
While the Saints clearly aren't going to be playoff contenders this season both games should be expected to be close based on the way these teams matchup. Atlanta does have a bit of an advantage this season adding former Saints coach Ryan Nielsen to the staff along with David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss.
Clearly, Atlanta should be favored but with an easy schedule and the history between these two teams, the final week of the season is easily one of Atlanta's toughest road matchups.