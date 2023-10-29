4 trades the Falcons should make, including blockbuster trade with Commanders
With Tuesday's trade deadline approaching, here are four trades the Atlanta Falcons should make right now
Atlanta Falcons acquire two star pass rushers from the Commanders
Trying to find the value of Montez Sweat and Chase Young is extremely difficult. Both of them are absolute studs but they also are free agents following the conclusion of the season. Giving up a first-round pick for a rental might be too rich, but maybe if you get two rentals for a slightly higher price, it could be worth it.
The Falcons need to find some consistency off the edge. The interior is as good as it gets in the NFL but the edge is a huge concern.
Adding Sweat and Young to a defense that already ranks in the top five would be huge. It would be nearly impossible to move the ball against Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, Montez Sweat, Chase Young, A.J. Terrell, Jeff Okudah, Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman, Jessie Bates III... you get the idea.