4 trades the Falcons should make, including blockbuster trade with Commanders
With Tuesday's trade deadline approaching, here are four trades the Atlanta Falcons should make right now
Atlanta Falcons acquire an elite pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings
Again, what should a half-season rental of a star player cost you? Danielle Hunter does not have a long-term contract so the Atlanta Falcons would likely have to be extremely aggressive in signing him for the next five years if they were to trade for him.
Hunter has arguably been the best pass rusher in the NFL. He leads the NFL in numerous statistics despite playing on a defense that doesn't give him much help.
This is a difference-maker for the Falcons. Consider that the Falcons have been a top defense despite not getting much production from their edge rushers. Add Hunter to the equation and you have put together an immovable defense.