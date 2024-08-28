4 Underrated Atlanta Falcons who will help determine 2024 playoff fate
By Nick Halden
The pressure and expectations on Kirk Cousins, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and the Atlanta Falcons' top defenders have been well-established. Yes, these are the primary players who will determine whether or not the 2024 roster is playoff-bound.
However, there are four names that stand out who aren't being given the deserved attention for their impact on Atlanta's season. Starting with a player who continues to be quietly great.
1. Tyler Allgeier
When Bijan Robinson didn't live up to lofty rookie expectations all the excuses in the world were made. From Arthur Smith's play calling to the awful quarterback play. While there was truth in these excuses where was this same energy for Allgeier?
The back may not have been as talented as Robinson but his rookie season was every bit as productive. Even last season in the mess Atlanta's offense became Allgeier was still a great option and played his way into relevance.
It is the reason that Cordarrelle Patterson was left with so few carries and was on his way out of Atlanta. Allgeier is easy to overlook in Atlanta's long list of weapons. Despite this, there is an argument to be made he is Atlanta's best short yardage running back and a weapon who is going to consistently force his way into the lineup.