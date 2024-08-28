4 Underrated Atlanta Falcons who will help determine 2024 playoff fate
By Nick Halden
2. Darnell Mooney
All of the attention is going to Kyle Pitts and Drake London when it comes to Kirk Cousins' targets. This is understandable with the draft picks Atlanta has spent on both players and the high expectations. However, if this offense is going to work the way OC Zac Robinson wants, Mooney must be a consistent contributor.
For Mooney, this means quickly building chemistry with Cousins and stretching the field. London and Pitts aren't going to hurt teams with their speed or open up the deep ball. For Atlanta's offense to be balanced and live up to their potential the veteran receiver must show the lack of production in Chicago was situational.
If Mooney and Cousins don't work as expected this Atlanta offense can still be good but not great. The lack of receiver depth would leave Ray-Ray McCloud as your next best option. Drake London and Kyle Pitts are going to be productive but the ceiling of the offense depends on whether you have that third piece in the passing game.
Mooney being able to consistently contribute and put pressure on the defense to guard the entire field opens up so much potential for Atlanta. It wouldn't be at all surprising to see the Falcons put a focus on establishing Mooney early on.