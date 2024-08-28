4 Underrated Atlanta Falcons who will help determine 2024 playoff fate
By Nick Halden
3. Arnold Ebiketie
The player who all Atlanta's pass rush hopes relied on days ago is slowly dissapearing from the discussion. After the addition of Matthew Judon fans no longer were forced to delude themselves into believing Ebiketie would suddenly become a player of Judon's caliber.
After the loss of Bralen Trice, this was the one argument the defense had of becoming capable. Ebiketie having a monster season and becoming something he wasn't expected to be. While this is no longer the case there is still a lot riding for Atlanta on whether or not the young pass rusher continues to develop.
Last year's stats with starting reps all season would have made Ebiketie finish with double-digit sacks. Even if Judon has a great year as expected the Falcons need Ebiketie to have 8-10 sacks and improve as a run defender. If those two things can happen this defense has a chance at being one of the better surprises this season.
Judon being great won't be enough despite the solid defensive line pieces around him. You need at least one capable edge rusher to be the second option and out of Atlanta's choice that has to be Arnold Ebiketie.