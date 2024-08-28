4 Underrated Atlanta Falcons who will help determine 2024 playoff fate
By Nick Halden
4. Mike Hughes
Rewind to the start of the offseason and it seemed obvious Hughes would be a roster cut. The veteran corner was a mess on defense and unable to make an impact returning kicks. There didn't appear to be value in keeping Hughes on the roster at a position Atlanta was sure to make additions to.
Those additions would end up being only possible depth pieces with Atlanta not only keeping Hughes but benching Clark Phillips in his favor. Now Hughes is the biggest question mark left on Atlanta's defense and reason why they should still be concerned about the secondary.
Yes, Hughes is never going to be a lockdown great starting corner. However, that isn't what Atlanta's defense needs with Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates behind him. The Falcons simply need Hughes to become close to capable and to finish plays.
Mike Hughes isn't suddenly going to be a great player but in this system, with the support around him, the veteran could become a capable starter. With A.J. Terrell on the other side, this is all Atlanta's secondary needs to be one of the better units in the league. If that doesn't happen the team could look to put Phillips back into the lineup.