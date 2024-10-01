4 unsung heroes for the Atlanta Falcons through their first four games
1. Darnell Mooney, WR
Who has Kirk Cousins gone to when he needs a big play from his wide receivers? Darnell Mooney. Mooney has been the big-play threat on the outside and has come up clutch in the biggest moments.
The former Bears receiver has registered 88, 66, and 56 yards in his past three games. Are those Julio Jones numbers? No, but all of those yards have come at critical times.
Against the Eagles, he had the long touchdown and the two long catches on the game-winning drive. Against the Chiefs, he helped move them down the field for an opening-drive touchdown. And, most recently, he made an incredible catch against the Saints and set the team up for a game-winning field goal by forcing a pass interference call.
Mooney's big-play ability has paired nicely with Drake London's contested-catch ability early this season.