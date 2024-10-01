4 unsung heroes for the Atlanta Falcons through their first four games
These four players deserve a lot more credit for their performances.
2. Jake Matthews, LT
Jake Matthews is so consistent that you forget about him. He has the longest starting streak among active players and in the history of the Falcons. Nothing is better than having a reliable left tackle in the NFL.
However, his play had dipped slightly each year, until now. This is the best Matthews has looked in years. He has been reliable as a pass protector and has been solid as a run blocker.
On Sunday, he had a block on Chase Young that sprung Bijan Robinson for a touchdown... at least, that is what should have been the result. Matthews was called for a phantom holding call that ruined what was a sustained, key block for a well-executed screen pass.