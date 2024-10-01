4 unsung heroes for the Atlanta Falcons through their first four games
These four players deserve a lot more credit for their performances.
3 of 4
3. Ta'Quon Graham, DL
We are seeing Ta'Quon Graham's playing time rise each week. The former Texas Longhorn has forced himself onto the field thanks to his splashy plays.
There isn't enough you can say about the late-round pick from a few years ago. He has arguably been the best lineman when out on the field, maybe other than Grady Jarrett who has also been quietly good (per usual).
Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake will keep sending Graham out there even more if he keeps playing like this. He is much of the reason second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro has yet to make his debut for the Dirty Birds.