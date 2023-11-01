4 valid reasons the Atlanta Falcons didn't make a blockbuster trade
There are several legit reasons why the Atlanta Falcons made nothing more than two minor trades prior to the NFL trade deadline
2. The Atlanta Falcons are uncertain of their potential
Teams who are trending upwards are buyers, teams that aren't totally convinced of themselves are holders, and teams who are trending down are sellers—unless you are the Chicago Bears.
Right now, the Atlanta Falcons are an uncertainty. They seem to flip-flop between looking like a compelling team one week to being a disaster the next. Unfortunately, the last time we saw them they looked like the latter.
While you should always believe that you can get to the postseason, there is still some logic that has to go into these decisions. Right now, it feels like the only thing keeping people optimistic is the fact that the NFC South is atrocious.