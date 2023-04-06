4 Veteran receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign before the draft
The Atlanta Falcons' current depth chart at receiver is Drake London, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Jared Bernhardt, and Frank Darby. The team lacks the ability to put three proven receivers on the field with second-year receiver London clearly the primary target. Atlanta should be expected to add to the position primarily in the draft, however, it would make sense to bring in a veteran receiver as well to provide guidance and depth at the position.
Drake London did enough in his rookie season to be considered a proven number-one option finishing with 866 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Considering London played with Mariota for the bulk of the season the production is all the more impressive.
It shouldn't be surprising if the Falcons add 2-3 more players at the position with a chance to make the roster or win a starting role.
Hollins is an interesting option as the second or third receiver but is far from reliable. Miller is a great replacement for Olamide Zaccheaus who seems unlikely to return to Atlanta, however, Scotty isn't a consistent starter.
Atlanta needs to still add a mix of draft picks and another veteran giving Desmond Ridder the best chance of succeeding in his first season as a starter.