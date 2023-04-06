4 Veteran receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign before the draft
1. Julio Jones
If not for Julio's history with the Atlanta Falcons and the way things ended fans would clearly be pointing to this move as a clear fit. Looking objectively and considering where Julio is in his career the move makes a lot of sense for both sides.
Atlanta is making a push to add strong veteran leaders to the locker room and Jones fits that description as well as giving Ridder a reliable veteran to work with and learn from. It isn't just the receivers that Julio returning to Atlanta could help.
With a completely new front office from Julio's previous frustrations could Arthur Blank and Terry Fontenot find a way to bring the former franchise star back to Atlanta? Jones could be signed to a bargain deal after failing to make the expected impact with the Titans or Bucs struggling to stay healthy both seasons.
Returning to Atlanta for the final chapter of his career to help the next generation of Falcons learn to win would be fitting and an ending the franchise legend is deserving of, not the debate show ending the receiver gave.